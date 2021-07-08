Barclays PLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Unisys worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after acquiring an additional 398,019 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 432,574 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

