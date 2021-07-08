Barclays PLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $277.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $194.76 and a 52-week high of $278.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

