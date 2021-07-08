Barclays PLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of REGENXBIO worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after acquiring an additional 899,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $15,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 104,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 28.1% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 330,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.