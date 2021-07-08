Barclays PLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 870.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Replimune Group worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,473 shares of company stock worth $2,841,719. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.92. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

