Barclays PLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 161.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,048 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,895 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

