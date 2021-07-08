Barclays PLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 161.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.16.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

