Barclays PLC Purchases 11,203 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Herc worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Herc by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $111.88 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $118.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.