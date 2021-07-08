Barclays PLC Purchases 13,760 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of NMI worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

