Barclays PLC Purchases 30,168 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cowen worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on COWN. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of COWN opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

