Barclays PLC Purchases 33,399 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 112.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,125 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Yelp worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -255.18 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

