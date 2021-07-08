Barclays PLC Purchases 35,078 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 168.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

