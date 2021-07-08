Barclays PLC Purchases 7,020 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of GMS worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GMS by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GMS by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $46.71 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $50.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

