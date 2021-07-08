Barclays PLC Raises Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 305.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,824 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of HNI worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 47.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,884,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 67,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $18,693,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNI opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $75,238.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

