Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,393 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.