Barclays PLC Sells 11,073 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of HXL opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.66 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

