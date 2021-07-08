Barclays PLC Sells 58,934 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,934 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 77.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 655,284 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WIT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.