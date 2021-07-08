Barclays PLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

