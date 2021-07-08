Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.