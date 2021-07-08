Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) were down 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 36 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Barco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, cards, and controllers; LED image processing and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

