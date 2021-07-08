Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 20,305 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

