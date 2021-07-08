Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 20,305 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.
Featured Article: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.