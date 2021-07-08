Bart Swanson Sells 1,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bart Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

ZM traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,131. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

