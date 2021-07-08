Base Protocol (BASE) Market Capitalization Hits $558,623.19

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $558,623.19 and approximately $18,408.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00054369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.02 or 0.00855198 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 584,652 coins and its circulating supply is 409,493 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

