Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $834.01 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $834.01 million and $209.83 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00055203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00893225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005275 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,303,399 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.