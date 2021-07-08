BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $39.58 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 86.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.65 or 0.00902782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005274 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

