Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report sales of $119.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $91.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $475.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.67 million to $485.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $486.02 million, with estimates ranging from $482.00 million to $490.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at $5,521,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

