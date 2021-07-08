BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Trading Up 0.1%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.71 and last traded at C$7.70. Approximately 13,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 77,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBTV shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$158.19 million and a PE ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.01.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

