BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,916 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

