BeatzCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $32.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00101960 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

