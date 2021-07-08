BeatzCoin Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $20.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00097725 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.