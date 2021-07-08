Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,726,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.98 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.