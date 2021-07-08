Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,726,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $251.98 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

