Beefy.Finance Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $69.76 million and $2.11 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $968.90 or 0.02968223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

