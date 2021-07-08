Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $204,279.42 and $4,762.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

