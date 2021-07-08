BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $97,569.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BGNE stock traded up $5.01 on Thursday, reaching $320.11. The company had a trading volume of 222,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,961. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

