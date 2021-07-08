BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $3,313,895.40 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total value of $3,313,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08.

On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $1,197,930.92.

On Monday, May 3rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $5.01 on Thursday, hitting $320.11. 222,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,961. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 1.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.