Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.58

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 27103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$263.93 million and a P/E ratio of -42.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.