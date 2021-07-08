Belt Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.59 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $50.34 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $12.22 or 0.00037199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00123132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00166264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,649.96 or 0.99357596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00974404 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,118,418 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

