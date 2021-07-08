Belt Trading 83.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00165829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,824.55 or 1.00061602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00956141 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

