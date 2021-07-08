Beowulf (BWF) Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $223.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00870938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

