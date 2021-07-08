Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

MTR traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.55 ($0.32). 162,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 31.87 and a quick ratio of 31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.11. Metal Tiger has a 1 year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

Metal Tiger Company Profile

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

