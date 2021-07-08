Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
MTR traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.55 ($0.32). 162,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 31.87 and a quick ratio of 31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.11. Metal Tiger has a 1 year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45).
Metal Tiger Company Profile
