Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

AUCOY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. 8,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11. Polymetal International has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.