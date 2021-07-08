Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON KOS traded down GBX 15.84 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202.16 ($2.64). The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744. The company has a market cap of £824.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.86.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.