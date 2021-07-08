Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON KOS traded down GBX 15.84 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202.16 ($2.64). The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744. The company has a market cap of £824.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.86.
About Kosmos Energy
