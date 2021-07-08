Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

BARC stock traded down GBX 4.86 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167.64 ($2.19). 41,901,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,115,477. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.59. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

