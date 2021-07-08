Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $378,840.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $366,795.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00.

Shares of BLI traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,296. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

