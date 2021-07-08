Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) is Cota Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cota Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 324.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,330 shares during the period. Berkeley Lights comprises about 8.7% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Berkeley Lights worth $39,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

BLI stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,942. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

