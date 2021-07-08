Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 333.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,940 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.00% of Berkeley Lights worth $33,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.17.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,315.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

