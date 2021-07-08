Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.46.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
BERY opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.
In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 47,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
