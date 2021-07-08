Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

BERY opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 47,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

