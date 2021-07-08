Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,646 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Berry Global Group worth $84,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

