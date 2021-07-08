BIDR Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00121690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00164125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,794.91 or 0.99897320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00953772 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

