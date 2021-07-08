BiFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $135,523.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, BiFi has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $135,523.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00270195 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00036993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.